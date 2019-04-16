Sir Tom Jones leads tributes to Delilah songwriter Les Reed

The hitmaker died at the age of 83.

Sir Tom Jones and Tony Blackburn are leading tributes following the death of songwriter Les Reed.

The hitmaker, known for co-writing Delilah and It’s Not Unusual with the Welsh singer, died at the age of 83.

His family said in a statement: “We are absolutely devastated to announce that our wonderful Dad and Granddad passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon.

“Les was surrounded by his loving family and closest friends in a room full of love and sunshine.

Sorry to hear the news of the passing of my friend & colleague Les Reed. Les was a gifted songwriter who was instrumental in penning many a hit, incl two important songs for me; ‘It’s Not Unusual’ & ‘Delilah' Les was a lovely man, whose legacy will live through his music. RIP Les pic.twitter.com/ZSceuJiha5 — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) April 16, 2019

“We are all so immensely proud of everything Les achieved in his incredible lifetime. We know that his name will be remembered for what he did for music and that he will always live through his songs and compositions for the rest of time.

“Les’ family have been so fortunate to have shared the love and incredible support that Les and his late wife June have always surrounded them with.

“We would like to thank everyone for their love and support for Les, over the years. It meant so very much to him and he was so proud that his music affected so many lives.

“We know that Les Reed’s legacy will live on but for now, There’s a Kind Of Hush (All Over The World).”

Posting a picture to Twitter, Sir Tom wrote: “Sorry to hear the news of the passing of my friend & colleague Les Reed.

“Les was a gifted songwriter who was instrumental in penning many a hit, incl two important songs for me; ‘It’s Not Unusual’ & ‘Delilah’ Les was a lovely man, whose legacy will live through his music. RIP Les.”

So sorry to hear that songwriter Les Reed has passed away. He was a very nice man and a very talented person R.I.P Les. — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) April 16, 2019

Reed also co-wrote Engelbert Humperdinck’s The Last Waltz and served as a pianist in The John Barry Seven.

In November 1998, he received an OBE for his services to music from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

The songwriter is well known among football fans after co-composing Marching On Together, the anthem of Leeds United.

Broadcaster Tony Blackburn wrote on Twitter: “So sorry to hear that songwriter Les Reed has passed away. He was a very nice man and a very talented person R.I.P Les.”

A master of British songwriting has left us. Here’s to the great Les Reed, a beautiful, gentle man who gave us giants like There’s a Kind of Hush, Delilah and the Last Waltz. #lesreed pic.twitter.com/eMx8kDQxhz — Gary Kemp (@garyjkemp) April 15, 2019

Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp wrote: “A master of British songwriting has left us.

“Here’s to the great Les Reed, a beautiful, gentle man who gave us giants like There’s A Kind Of Hush, Delilah and The Last Waltz. #lesreed.”

Reed is survived by his daughter Donna and two grandsons, Alex and Dominic.

© Press Association 2019