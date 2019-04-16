First Game Of Thrones episode watched by 3.4 million Sky viewers

16th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Almost 200,000 people stayed up until 2am to watch the first broadcast live.

Game Of Thrones spin-offs

The first episode of the new series of Game Of Thrones has already been watched by 3.4 million Sky Atlantic viewers, the broadcaster has said.

Some 192,000 enthusiasts stayed up until 2am on Monday morning to watch the first transmission of the first episode of series eight live, at the same time it was being broadcast for the first time in the US on HBO.

That transmission has now been viewed by a total of 2.7 million UK fans who recorded the early broadcast or watched on demand, as well as those who tuned in live.

The episode aired for a second time at 9pm and that transmission has been watched by 698,000 people, including those who watched live in primetime.

The figure is expected to increase significantly as more Game Of Thrones fans catch up on the series premiere on demand, through Sky + recordings and through repeats.

After the broadcast, fans in the UK said they were relieved they could “finally come out of hiding” after making it to the series eight debut without hearing any spoilers.

Many people tuning in to the second showing said they had stayed off social media all day in case any of the programme’s secrets were spilled before they could watch for themselves.

Game Of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

© Press Association 2019

Ariana Grande kicks off Coachella headline set with NSYNC
5 top places everyone's booking for Easter - and what the weather's going to be like
Unique collection of silent movie artefacts donated to cinema museum

From Victorian chic to bucket hats: 6 fashion trends seen at Coachella

This is how Instagram star Kelsey Wells stays in shape

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

