Frank Skinner returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

16th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The comic and presenter started his live career at the Fringe more than 30 years ago.

Brit Awards 2016 - Arrivals - London

Comedian Frank Skinner will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer ahead of his new stand-up tour in the autumn.

Skinner began his live career at the Fringe in 1987 and went on to win The Perrier Award four years later.

This year he will perform at the Gordon Aikman Theatre from July 31 until August 18.

His new stand-up tour, Showbiz, runs from September 12 until December 11.

Skinner’s last live stand-up show, Man In a Suit, sold out its debut run at London’s Soho Theatre and a subsequent five week residency at the Leicester Square Theatre.

It ran for 24 consecutive nights at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2014 and he went on to release it on DVD.

Away from the stage his show on Absolute Radio draws more than one million listeners per week and has achieved 10 million podcast downloads.

© Press Association 2019

