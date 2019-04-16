Baroness Joan Bakewell to be honoured with Bafta television fellowship

She will be celebrated for a career spanning more than 50 years.

Baroness Joan Bakewell will be honoured with the Bafta Television Fellowship at the Bafta TV awards next month, it has been announced.

The broadcaster, 86, will be celebrated for her career spanning more than 50 years, including factual programming such as Late Night Line-Up and Heart Of The Matter and the 2001 series Taboo, which explored taste, decency and censorship.

Producer Nicola Shindler, who founded RED production company, will receive the Bafta television special award. while script supervisor Emma Thomas will receive the Bafta television craft special award.

Nicola Shindler (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Baroness Bakewell said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to see so many women nominated this year and delighted to share this great Bafta occasion with them.

“I have been a broadcaster for many decades now and seen major changes along the way, not least the advancement of women both on the screen and in many roles behind it.”

Baroness Joan Bakewell (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Shindler, whose company is responsible shows such as Queer As Folk, Clocking Off and Happy Valley, said: “I am incredibly honoured to be the recipient of the Bafta television special award.

“When I set up RED production company 20 years ago my goal was to make drama that I wanted to watch and that always challenged the audience as well as entertained.

“It hasn’t been easy but I am proud of the shows we make at RED and how hard we work. I have an amazing team, and have worked with a number of the most incredible people, who have made coming into work each day a joy. And I’m not done!

“I continue to be excited by new ideas every day, and I can’t wait to see what the next 20 years brings.”

Thomas, who has worked on shows such as Goodnight Sweetheart, Birds Of A Feather, Benidorm and Luther, will be honoured at the Bafta Television Craft Awards at The Brewery on April 28.

She said: “I have had the privilege to work with a number of talented professionals on a huge variety of programming and films throughout my career and have been at the forefront of this ever-changing industry.

“It’s a privilege to have been awarded the prestigious British Academy television craft special award in a year where so many women have been recognised by Bafta in front of and behind the screen.”

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 12 and will be broadcast on BBC One.

