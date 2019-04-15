Bebe Rexha tells fans: I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed any more

The singer said she did not want her fans to feel sorry for her.

Bebe Rexha has told fans she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The American singer said on Twitter that for a long time she had not known why she felt “so sick” and that she was “not ashamed anymore”.

Rexha, 29, told her 1.3 million followers on the site: “For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick.

“Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music.

“Now I know why.”

She continued: “I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore.

“That is all.

“(Crying my eyes out).”

The singer said her next album would be her favourite because she was “not holding anything back”.

“I love you all very much,” she said. “And I hope you accept me as I am.”

The star concluded the series of tweets by saying: “I don’t want you to feel sorry for me.

“I just want you to accept me.

“That’s all.

“Love you.”

© Press Association 2019