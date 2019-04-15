Game Of Thrones fans fearing spoilers 'come out of hiding' as first episode airs

Viewers stayed off social media in case they learned any plot details.

Game Of Thrones fans have said they are relieved they can come out of hiding after successfully making it to the series eight debut without hearing any spoilers.

The first episode of the fantasy drama’s new run aired simultaneously in both the US and UK, with British viewers having to stay up until 2am on Monday to watch. But on Monday evening it was repeated at 9pm for those who had not managed to wait up.

Many people tuning in to the second showing said they had gone into hiding, staying off social media in case any of the programme’s secrets were spilled before they could watch for themselves.

There was relief all around among those who managed to avoid any details all day.

“I’m free! First episode of #GameOfThrones has been watched!” said one pleased person on Twitter.

I'm free! First episode of #GameOfThrones has been watched! (I was totally trying to find another gif but had to use this one) pic.twitter.com/4ROd3SQ06j — KooKatchu (@KooKatchu) April 15, 2019

“I’ve finally caught up on Game of Thrones, so I guess it’s okay to come out of hiding,” said another.

I've finally caught up on Game of Thrones, so I guess it's okay to come out of hiding. (Yes I'm still gonna put out that Marduk video) — Manny Biggz (@Mannyfcknking) April 15, 2019

“I made it through the day!” tweeted another.

“Obviously I had to basically mute everything and I felt out of touch but it was worth it!”

I made it through the day! Obviously I had to basically mute everything and I felt out of touch but it was worth it! #GamefThrones — mariano (@d0ubletr0uble66) April 15, 2019

“I can now visit social media, I was hiding all day to avoid #GamefThrones spoilers,” said another.

I can now visit social media, I was hiding all day to avoid #GamefThrones spoilers. Now bring it on!! I can gladly drop some spoilers of my own. — Ade (@haadeh) April 15, 2019

One wrote: “Stayed off Twitter all day to avoid #GamefThrones spoilers.

“I’ve watched it now, so I can relax….”

Stayed off Twitter all day to avoid #GamefThrones spoilers. I’ve watched it now, so I can relax….for my 6 active followers…hi I’ll be back until 21/04 until we go through it all again. Oh and this lasts until it ends…. — James Giffin (@JamesG1ff1n) April 15, 2019

The episode was the first new one to air since season seven of the HBO show wrapped in August 2017.

Many people said they would now struggle to wait a week for another instalment.

And a couple have even joked that they hope someone will leak the remaining episodes.

“Can someone please leak the remaining #GamefThrones episodes? Thank you,” one viewer posted.

Can someone please leak the remaining #GamefThrones episodes ? Thank you 🙏🏻 😅 — Mihai Serban ✌🏻 (@MihaiSerban) April 15, 2019

“No no, need it now, leak the entire season,” quipped another.

No no, need it now, leak the entire season so I can bench it ? — Daniel aka Pharao 🇸🇪🇳🇴 #WheresOurRSP (@DanAkaPharao) April 15, 2019

Game Of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic.

