EastEnders star June Brown will not quit Guinness or cigarettes at 92

EastEnders veteran June Brown will not give up her wine, Guinness or cigarettes even as she approaches 93.

The actress who has embodied Dot Cotton for decades has said she will die of something “fairly soon”, so there is no point in quitting her guilty pleasures.

Brown has revealed that she will keep indulging in dark chocolate, even though she is allergic, red wine, and her favourite Irish stout.

A long-time smoker, the soap star said e-cigarettes are too heavy, so she will also keep up her seven-decade cigarette habit.

She told Radio Times magazine: “I’m going to die of something fairly soon so why not enjoy myself, (I) love red wine and also dark chocolate, even though I’m allergic to it and it makes me sneeze.

“And the Guinness helps me keep a bit of weight on.

“So I don’t need to be careful about what I eat or drink.”

“What’s the point of counting how many cigarettes I smoke a day? I’ve been on them for over 70 years.”

The EastEnders star has said that she avoids modern technology and current affairs as much as possible, fearing for the direction of society.

“She prefers to relax by watching Sir David Attenborough documentaries.

She said: “I watch News At Ten and Loose Women and that gives me all I need to know.”

The actress, who joined EastEnders 34 years ago, has voiced her admiration for a new generation of talent, and praised Lady Gaga.

She said: “There’s a girl who knows how to play the celebrity game.”

The full interview with Brown can be read in Radio Times magazine, out today.

