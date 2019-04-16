Rev Kate Bottley: You get misogyny with every profession

The Rev Kate Bottley has said misogyny exists in the priesthood but that often it is just because people have not come across female priests.

The former schoolteacher, 45, was ordained in 2008, 14 years after the Church of England first ordained women priests.

She told Radio Times magazine: “You get misogyny with every profession but with the priesthood it was often because people hadn’t met a woman priest before.

“I have had people say they don’t want me officiating at their dad’s funeral.

“I say, ‘Can I come and see you for a cup of tea?’

“Often after we’ve met they change their minds.”

She continued: “Then there are times when people want a woman.

I get funeral directors who say, ‘We’ve got a bereaved mum and they want a woman priest’.”

The Rev Bottley is also known for radio and television appearances in shows such as Gogglebox and Celebrity MasterChef.

She said she has a mutual support group with her fellow vicars Richard Coles and Giles Fraser, who are also in the media.

“It is hard being in the public eye,” she said. “But I wanted people to see that vicars are normal.”

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.

© Press Association 2019