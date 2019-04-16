Sir Mark Tully expresses sadness at Something Understood ending

The first broadcast of the programme was in 1995.

Sir Mark Tully has told of his sadness that his radio programme Something Understood is coming to an end after 24 years, saying he believes the BBC is “underestimating” it.

The BBC Radio 4 show has been exploring religion and spirituality since 1995, but is wrapping up at Easter.

Repeats will be broadcast but there are no plans for any more new instalments.

Sir Mark, 83, told Radio Times magazine: “I feel sad for myself.

“I feel sad for everyone behind the programme, and I feel sad because I know a lot of listeners like it.

“They say two things to me about it, that there is nothing else like it on the radio, and that this is what radio should be all about.

“And I think that’s true.”

“I think the BBC is underestimating the asset that it has,” he said.

It was announced last year that Something Understood was to be scrapped due to budget cuts.

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.

© Press Association 2019