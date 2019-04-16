Sir Mark Tully expresses sadness at Something Understood ending

16th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The first broadcast of the programme was in 1995.

Sir Mark Tully

Sir Mark Tully has told of his sadness that his radio programme Something Understood is coming to an end after 24 years, saying he believes the BBC is “underestimating” it.

The BBC Radio 4 show has been exploring religion and spirituality since 1995, but is wrapping up at Easter.

Repeats will be broadcast but there are no plans for any more new instalments.

Sir Mark, 83, told Radio Times magazine: “I feel sad for myself.

“I feel sad for everyone behind the programme, and I feel sad because I know a lot of listeners like it.

“They say two things to me about it, that there is nothing else like it on the radio, and that this is what radio should be all about.

“And I think that’s true.”

“I think the BBC is underestimating the asset that it has,” he said.

It was announced last year that Something Understood was to be scrapped due to budget cuts.

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From Victorian chic to bucket hats: 6 fashion trends seen at Coachella

Ariana Grande kicks off Coachella headline set with NSYNC
Ariana Grande kicks off Coachella headline set with NSYNC

5 top places everyone's booking for Easter - and what the weather's going to be like
5 top places everyone's booking for Easter - and what the weather's going to be like

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Unique collection of silent movie artefacts donated to cinema museum

Unique collection of silent movie artefacts donated to cinema museum
So worth the wait! Game Of Thrones finally returns for eighth and final season

So worth the wait! Game Of Thrones finally returns for eighth and final season
Inspired by Tiger Woods at the Masters? Here are 6 health benefits of golf

Inspired by Tiger Woods at the Masters? Here are 6 health benefits of golf
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

From Victorian chic to bucket hats: 6 fashion trends seen at Coachella