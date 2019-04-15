Michelle Yeoh joins Avatar sequels

15th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

She will play a scientist in the follow-ups to the 2009 blockbuster.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 - Press Room - London

Michelle Yeoh has joined the cast of the Avatar sequels, it has been announced.

The Crazy Rich Asians star will play scientist Dr Karina Mogue in the follow-ups to the 2009 blockbuster.

It was previously confirmed there are four sequels in the pipeline, with the first expected to land in cinemas in December 2020.

The original film starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver.

Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh (Ian West/PA)

Director James Cameron said in a statement: “Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters.

“I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the Avatar sequels.”

In 2017 it was announced that new cast members would include Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton and Trinity Bliss, as well as Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans.

Jack Champion will also arrive on the scene as Javier “Spider” Socorro, a human teenager who prefers life in the Pandoran rainforest over the stark and industrial Hell’s Gate.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Beverley Callard regains confidence after battling through breakdown

Ariana Grande kicks off Coachella headline set with NSYNC
Ariana Grande kicks off Coachella headline set with NSYNC

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field quit The X Factor
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field quit The X Factor

Carrie Fisher's Leia lives in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - JJ Abrams

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Premiere date for final series of Game Of Thrones CONFIRMED

Premiere date for final series of Game Of Thrones CONFIRMED
Jeremy Clarkson emotional as he says goodbye to The Grand Tour studio audience

Jeremy Clarkson emotional as he says goodbye to The Grand Tour studio audience
Why it's great Meghan is going against royal tradition and doing childbirth her own way

Why it's great Meghan is going against royal tradition and doing childbirth her own way
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Beverley Callard regains confidence after battling through breakdown