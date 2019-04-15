K-pop band BTS on course for first UK number one album

The Korean sensations are yet to break into the top 10.

BTS are poised to make chart history as the first Korean act to have a number one album in the UK.

The K-pop boyband are set to snag the top spot with their new EP Map Of The Soul: Persona, which is leading the way by more than 10,000 combined chart sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Following behind is the ninth studio album from The Chemical Brothers, No Geography, while Billie Eilish slips from the top spot to three with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Irish post-punk group Fontaines DC are set to enter the chart at four with Dogrel, while Emma Bunton is poised to round out the top five with My Happy Place.

Meanwhile, Marty Wilde’s Dreamboats And Petticoats Presents: The Very Best Of Marty Wilde is on track to take the number seven spot, which would mark the singer’s first top 10 album.

On the official singles chart, Lil Nas X has taken the lead in the race for number one with Old Town Road after settling at number two last week.

The viral country-rap single, which garnered popularity with the Yeehaw Challenge meme, in which people transform themselves into cowboys, looks set to edge out last week’s chart topper, Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved.

Eilish is set to hang on to the third spot with Bad Guy, while Meduza ft Goodboys is on course to edge up to fourth position from last week’s number five.

Billie's debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" is out now. https://t.co/WpjPWqNI20 pic.twitter.com/I8uHPLVNOH — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 29, 2019

Rounding out the top five looks set to be Tom Walker with Just You And I.

BTS & Halsey are on course to be the week’s highest new entry with Boy With Luv at number eight, which could become the K-pop band’s first ever top 10 hit.

