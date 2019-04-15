Ed Sheeran to play one-off show for London charity

15th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The star will perform at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in July.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is to play an intimate one-off show in aid of West End education charity the Theatre Royal Haymarket Masterclass Trust.

The singer-songwriter will break from his worldwide Divide Tour for the show on July 14.

The performance for 850 people will be the inaugural event in the Live At The Haymarket series, which will bring musical talents to the stage of the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Sheeran said he was “proud to be supporting” Masterclass, which is devoted to advancing the education of 16-30-year-olds through drama.

“It’s going to be a special night playing at this iconic venue,” added the star.

With support from “masters” of the stage, screen and studio, Masterclass focuses on building the UK’s future talent, nurturing creativity, building self-esteem and confidence.

Idris Elba, Bradley Cooper, Simon Callow and Dame Helen Mirren are among those who have contributed to the programme.

Masterclass programme director Blayne George said: “Ed Sheeran is one of the world’s music greats.

“He’s a truly inspiring role model for millions of young people and we are incredibly honoured to be working with him on such an exciting evening, encouraging and supporting the next generation of creative talent.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tried and Tested: 9 weird and wonderful Easter eggs

Beverley Callard regains confidence after battling through breakdown
Beverley Callard regains confidence after battling through breakdown

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

Carrie Fisher's Leia lives in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - JJ Abrams

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Premiere date for final series of Game Of Thrones CONFIRMED

Premiere date for final series of Game Of Thrones CONFIRMED
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field quit The X Factor

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field quit The X Factor
Jeremy Clarkson emotional as he says goodbye to The Grand Tour studio audience

Jeremy Clarkson emotional as he says goodbye to The Grand Tour studio audience
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Tried and Tested: 9 weird and wonderful Easter eggs