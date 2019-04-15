Ed Sheeran to play one-off show for London charity

The star will perform at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in July.

Ed Sheeran is to play an intimate one-off show in aid of West End education charity the Theatre Royal Haymarket Masterclass Trust.

The singer-songwriter will break from his worldwide Divide Tour for the show on July 14.

The performance for 850 people will be the inaugural event in the Live At The Haymarket series, which will bring musical talents to the stage of the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Sheeran said he was “proud to be supporting” Masterclass, which is devoted to advancing the education of 16-30-year-olds through drama.

“It’s going to be a special night playing at this iconic venue,” added the star.

With support from “masters” of the stage, screen and studio, Masterclass focuses on building the UK’s future talent, nurturing creativity, building self-esteem and confidence.

Idris Elba, Bradley Cooper, Simon Callow and Dame Helen Mirren are among those who have contributed to the programme.

Masterclass programme director Blayne George said: “Ed Sheeran is one of the world’s music greats.

“He’s a truly inspiring role model for millions of young people and we are incredibly honoured to be working with him on such an exciting evening, encouraging and supporting the next generation of creative talent.”

