Beck teams up with Pharrell Williams on new single

15th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The singer is releasing an album entitled Hyperspace this year.

Beck

American singer Beck is releasing a new single produced by Pharrell Williams.

Entitled Saw Lightning, the track is the first release from the star’s new album, Hyperspace, which is due out later this year.

The song was written and produced by Beck and Williams, who contributes drums and keyboards.

Beck and Williams came close to working together a few years ago, but had put their collaboration on hold when Williams released his big hit, Happy.

Pharrell Williams on stage
Pharrell Williams (PA)

Saw Lightning will also be the soundtrack for the new Beats By Dr Dre film, which was directed by Hiro Murai.

Hyperspace will be Beck’s 14th album, following 2017’s Colors.

© Press Association 2019

