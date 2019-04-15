Seann Walsh cancels gigs after spine injury

15th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The comedian has apologised for the date changes.

Teenage Cancer Trust Concert 2019 - London

Seann Walsh has been forced to cancel comedy gigs after slipping a disk in his spine.

The comedian and Strictly Come Dancing headline-maker apologised to fans after a back injury left him unable to perform.

Walsh then further apologised for mixing up gig dates, and blamed painkillers for his mistake.

The former Strictly contestant reached out to fans online, saying: “I’m off my tits on codeine.”

He has postponed gigs planned for Andover and Colchester.

Writing on Twitter, Walsh said: “ANDOVER Sorry about this. Hopefully see you May 1st.”

He added: “Colchester Sorry, I have to cancel TONIGHT.

“Slipped a disc in my back. The date has been moved to 9th July.

“All tickets are valid for the new date unless it no longer suits, in which case refunds will be issued.”

Having mixed up the date of his Colchester performance, the comedian said: “Sorry, Colchester was tomorrow. I’m off my tits on codeine.”

© Press Association 2019

