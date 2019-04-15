Jason Manford to star in new BBC series Scarborough

15th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The series is set in the North Yorkshire town.

Olivier Awards 2019 - London

Jason Manford will star in upcoming BBC comedy series Scarborough.

The comedian will work alongside former Coronation Street regulars Catherine Tyldesley and Stephanie Cole.

Scarborough is written and directed by Benidorm creator Derren Litten, and will centre on a community in the North Yorkshire seaside town bonded by friendship, family and karaoke.

The writer said the series will be full of “laughter, love and intrigue”, and is unlike his previous scripts.

Filming has begun on the BBC Studios production, which will focus on the romance between Manford and Tyldesley’s characters.

Litten said: “Even though I’ve stuck close to themes I clearly love – the seaside, pubs and karaoke – Scarborough is unlike anything I’ve written before.

“I’m genuinely flattered by the calibre of actors my scripts have attracted and I can’t wait for BBC audiences to get caught up in the laughter, love and intrigue I’ve created, all set against the backdrop of this beautiful North Yorkshire fishing town.”

Manford plays the ambitious Mike, who is giving up life as a performer to restart his failed relationship with Tyldesley’s Karen.

Benidorm’s Steve Edge will star, with Maggie Ollerenshaw and Claire Sweeney also announced as part of the cast.

© Press Association 2019

