Russell Crowe says physical and mental battle of latest part has been 'intense'

The actor plays late Fox News founder Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice.

Russell Crowe shared a picture of his skin looking sore as he said his latest role – which requires facial prosthetics – has been an “immense” physical and mental battle.

The Gladiator actor, 55, is playing late Fox News founder Roger Ailes in upcoming series The Loudest Voice, and has to wear a bald cap, a body suit and prosthetics to look the part.

Posting a close-up of his face on social media, he wrote: “The Actor endures…

pic.twitter.com/wVpmadCCaO — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 14, 2019

“5 months of prosthetics.

“2 make up applications to go…

“Skin care = discipline.

“From an actors perspective a character like Roger Ailes is a gift… but the physical and mental battle has been intense.”

“The glow some see on my skin is actually damage,” he added.

The mini-series, based on the book The Loudest Voice In The Room by Gabriel Sherma, is due to be unveiled in June.

Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane and Sienna Miller are also among the cast.

