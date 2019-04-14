Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams: I'm not interested in getting more famous

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has said she is not interested in becoming any more famous than she is now.

The actress rose to fame playing Arya Stark in the hit fantasy drama in 2011, the year she turned 14.

She said although she has always felt well protected by the Game Of Thrones producers, she does see publicists wanting to create a “media storm” around child stars in other shows, and does not want that for herself.

She told the Observer: “I feel like I personally have to remove myself, because I had a taste of that sort of fame with this show and I made a vow to myself: I do not want that.

“My agents say things to me like, ‘We’ll raise your profile’, and I don’t really understand what that means because to me it sounds like getting a whole lot more famous, which is something I’m not interested in.

“If this show is the greatest thing I ever do, I did OK. I didn’t do too bad.”

Speaking about celebrity and the notion of fandom, the 21-year-old said: “It’s hugely supportive and it’s only ever to admire who it is that they are a fan of, but if we’re going to talk properly about the human race, I don’t think anyone is supposed to know how to deal with celebrity.

“I don’t know that there’s anything that can be done, but I think understanding that it can drive people insane is the first step.

“Amy Winehouse said it herself, she said, ‘I don’t know what would happen if I got famous, I think it would drive me insane’.”

Shooting on Game Of Thrones has now finished, as the programme is returning on Monday for its eighth and final series.

Williams said: “I’ve had a chance to just live my life rather than living my life in front of people, and then telling them about it, you know?

“I feel like that’s basically how I spent my adolescence.

“I was living the life of an actor and then talking about it, but not actually ever feeling like I had lived a day in my life.”

