Big Little Lies series two trailer released

The hit drama returns later this year.

HBO has released a trailer for the eagerly awaited second series of Big Little Lies.

The first series of the award-winning drama was set in Monterey, California and showed the events leading up to the death of a man who battered his wife Celeste (Nicole Kidman).

The new teaser shared online shows the now-infamous “Monterey Five” – played by Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz – trying to cover up their secret from that night.

“We’re kidding ourselves if we think that people have stopped talking,” says Celeste.

“It’s like we all have scarlet letters on our back,” says Jane, who is played by Woodley.

The clip also shows Hollywood star Meryl Streep, who has joined the cast as the mother of the man who died – Perry (Alexander Skarsgard).

In one scene she confronts Madeline (Witherspoon) and says: “I want to know what happened that night.

“I’m very tempted to ask you but I don’t think I would get the truth, would I?”

The second series of Big Little Lies starts later this year.

