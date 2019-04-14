Line Of Duty viewers spot spelling blunder in latest episode

Fans posted messages about the blunder on social media.

Line Of Duty viewers saw the funny side after spotting a spelling mistake in the latest episode of the crime drama.

Sunday’s instalment of the BBC show saw officer John Corbett (Stephen Graham), who is deep undercover as a baddie, communicating with mysterious crime boss H.

One of the messages he received read: “Eastfield depot is definately high risk.”

Fans could barely contain themselves about the word “definitely” being spelled incorrectly, with many expressing their thoughts on social media.

“Any chance of some correct spelling on #LineOfDuty,” asked one person on Twitter.

Any chance of some correct spelling on #LineOfDuty 😂 pic.twitter.com/dCwFDwDJsH — David Joseph Roman (@DavidRoman_) April 14, 2019

One tweeted: “I think the most monstrous thing H has done, is not being able to spell ‘definitely’.”

I think the most monstrous thing H has done, is not being able to spell ‘definitely’ #LineOfDuty #Spelling pic.twitter.com/cFlxzZ0oGL — Jay Gujral (@JayGujral) April 14, 2019

“#LineOfDuty it’s ‘definitely’ not ‘definAtely’,” said another.

“Whoever ‘H’ is, he deserves to get caught for his criminal spelling of definitely,” said another,

Whoever 'H' is, he deserves to get caught for his criminal spelling of definitely 👮🏻‍♀️ #LOD5 #LineOfDuty @BBCOne — Sherry C (@SherryScribbles) April 14, 2019

“I can’t get over the spelling error in #LineOfDuty. If you put an ‘a’ in ‘definitely’ you are definitely a criminal,” joked one person.

I can't get over the spelling error in #LineOfDuty. If you put an 'a' in 'definitely' you are definitely a criminal. — SJ Kerridge (@MrsKerridge) April 14, 2019

However, others pointed out that the blunder may have been an intentional part of the storyline.

“Was that spelling mistake a clue? #definately #definitely #LineOfDuty,” posted one viewer.

“I feel the spelling of “definately” is going to be a crucial piece of evidence,” said another.

I feel the spelling of “definately” is going to be a crucial piece of evidence. #LineOfDuty — Suzanne Wheatley🇪🇺 (@suzyredred) April 14, 2019

Another said: “Tonight’s #LineOfDuty was THE MOST TENSE THING EVER but that spelling error must be the clue, right?! #definitelydefinately.”

Tonight’s #LineOfDuty was THE MOST TENSE THING EVER but that spelling error must be the clue, right?! #definitelydefinately — Rachel Rose (@RachElizRose) April 14, 2019

“Hastings can’t be H cos I refuse to believe the man who conducts himself to the LETTER OF THE LAW can’t spell ‘definitely’,” said another.

Hastings can’t be H cos I refuse to believe the man who conducts himself to the LETTER OF THE LAW can’t spell ‘definitely’ #LineOfDuty — Laura Cullen (@Lo_Cull) April 14, 2019

Line Of Duty continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019