Loose Women's late-night show will be 'racier'

The panel will swap their usual audience for the 2,000-capacity NEC Arena in Birmingham.

Loose Women are hitting the road for a late-night live event, with the stars promising a racier behind-the-scenes version of the daytime show.

Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan, Nadia Sawalha and Saira Khan will present Loose Women Late: Girls’ Night Out in Birmingham on Friday May 17.

The foursome are set to swap their usual live studio for an audience of over 2,000 in the NEC Arena.

It’s time to buckle up as four of our loosest ladies come live, late and unleashed. Andrea, Coleen, Nadia and Saira will be taking to the stage to present Loose Women Late at Birmingham’s NEC for one night only on Friday 17th May! Find out more > https://t.co/6rJzmA3zQV pic.twitter.com/J7NYD62JER — Loose Women (@loosewomen) March 4, 2019

Sawalha, a panellist on the first ever episode in 1999, called the upcoming event “nerve-wracking” – in case the stars are “too relaxed” away from the studio.

“It will just be what we talk about, I think, when we talk in our meetings before we go on air,” she said.

“We often say we wish we could put this on air because we are freer and racier or whatever.

“I think we’re all feeling that what’s going to go out on the live (show) is going to be basically much more like our meetings, before the cameras, behind the scenes, Loose Women.”

Loose Women Late will take to the stage after doors close for This Morning Live, the shopping festival also at the NEC, which is hosted by fellow ITV daytime presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Nolan said: “I think it’s great that it’s not in our normal studio.

“Because if we’d have done like a late-night Loose, where we always work, it wouldn’t actually feel different. We wouldn’t feel as relaxed.”

McLean, who referred to herself as “head prefect” of the show, said: “I’m actually really looking forward to just sitting on the set and being like the ladies performing to an audience and not constantly having to think of legals and making sure it’s all running like clockwork.”

All topics are up for discussion by the foursome, who said they do not want to be too rehearsed ahead of the live show.

Although they said they will “definitely” discuss their sex lives, they hope to touch on topical issues.

The group said they were keen to discuss men’s mental health – adding they hope to see some men among the women in the audience.

Khan said: “It’s going to be like most women’s conversations – you start off with fun, then there will be something serious, then they’ll be the four of us and we’ll forget there’s an audience there of 2,000.”

The group expect audience participation to play a role but remained tight-lipped about any surprise guests.

Tickets are available for the 90-minute show at www.thismorninglive.co.uk.

