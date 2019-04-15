Lulu announces 35-date UK tour

The Scottish pop singer will perform in towns and cities throughout autumn.

Singer Lulu – known for hits like Shout and To sir, With Love – has announced a string of UK tour dates beginning in autumn.

The 70-year-old pop star will play 35 dates between September and November.

Dubbed the On Fire tour, it will see her visit towns and cities including Oxford, Northampton and Durham.

Lulu has announced a UK tour (Stewart Attwood/PA)

She said: “I’ve so enjoyed touring with my amazing band over the past few years that it didn’t take very long for me to get the urge to hit the road again.

“We’ll be playing here, there and everywhere, so I invite fans old and new to come along and share a great night covering my six decades in music.”

It comes after she was announced as Take That’s special guest for their Greatest Hits Live Tour, where they are also joined by Rick Astley.

Lulu will also perform with Take That in the coming months (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Lulu will appear on stage each night to perform their number one song Relight My Fire, which she featured on in 1993.

The Scottish singer-songwriter shot to fame aged 15 when Shout, a cover of the Isley Brothers track, became a hit.

Presale tickets will be available from 10am on April 17 with general tickets going on sale at 10am the next day.

