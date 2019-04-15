Lydia Bright reveals reunion with boyfriend Lee Cronin

15th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The ex-TOWIE star said he realised 'I was the best thing that ever happened to him'.

King of Thieves World Premiere - London

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lydia Bright has reunited with her boyfriend Lee Cronin after the pair split earlier this year.

They met in the summer of 2017 at a nightclub in Ibiza and the following year they announced they were buying a home together.

But in a post on Instagram in January, Bright, 29, said the pair had parted ways, adding that sometimes things “don’t work out”.

Lydia Bright with her parents (Hello!/PA)

She told Hello! magazine: “We had some time apart and then he realised I was the best thing that ever happened to him.”

Meanwhile, her parents Debbie Douglas and Dave Bright have decided to marry after 40 years together.

She added: “It makes me so happy that my parents are finally tying the knot.

“They’ve gone through ups and downs and they’ve worked very hard all their lives. They’ve always loved each other, but I feel like they’re the happiest they’ve ever been.”

The pair – who have fostered more than 250 boys and girls and raised four biological children – were inspired to marry after Mr Bright, 61, had a cancer scare.

Ms Douglas said: “Dave is fine now, but it was a worrying time and a big eye-opener.

“I realised there were still so many things we needed to do – and one of them was marriage.

“We got in the car outside the hospital, looked at each other and decided to get married.”

The full interview is in Hello! magazine, out now.

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre