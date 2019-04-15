So worth the wait! Game Of Thrones finally returns for eighth and final season

15th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Fans complained about having to wait another week for episode two.

Game Of Thrones season eight

Game Of Thrones finally returned for its eighth and final season after a near two-year absence.

HBO’s hugely popular fantasy epic aired episode one from season eight simultaneously in both the US and UK, with British viewers having to stay up until 2am to watch.

Game Of Thrones season eight
Game Of Thrones finally made its long-awaited return to TV (Alex Van Mecl/HBO/PA)

Fans are desperate to find out who will sit on the Iron Throne, with Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow, Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen and Lena Headey’s Cersei Lannister all in the running to rule Westeros.

Following the opening episode – the first new one to air since season seven wrapped up in August 2017 – fans lamented the fact they had to wait a week for episode two.

One tweeted: “Freaking out over that #GameofThrones episode!! So worth the wait! But why, why do we have to wait another week.”

Another commented: “Already waited a year and some change, how bad could another week be? #GameOfThrones :(.”

One tweeted: “It’s over just like that?! Didn’t they say the episodes were gonna be 90-120 minutes long… yhu (you) I can’t wait a whole week, someone leak the whole season pls.”

A fan said: “I can’t believe that’s it. That’s the episode. I really have to wait a whole nother week after that short ass episode.”

And one said: “Look I need like 3 hour long episodes, this 1 hour BS is not going to cut it. Waiting a week is rough.”

Episode one – which had a run time of 54 minutes – is the shortest of the eighth season while the third instalment is the longest, running to 82 minutes.

Game Of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic on April 21.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

Beverley Callard regains confidence after battling through breakdown
Beverley Callard regains confidence after battling through breakdown

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Premiere date for final series of Game Of Thrones CONFIRMED

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Why it's great Meghan is going against royal tradition and doing childbirth her own way

Why it's great Meghan is going against royal tradition and doing childbirth her own way
Tried and Tested: 9 weird and wonderful Easter eggs

Tried and Tested: 9 weird and wonderful Easter eggs
Jeremy Clarkson emotional as he says goodbye to The Grand Tour studio audience

Jeremy Clarkson emotional as he says goodbye to The Grand Tour studio audience
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field quit The X Factor

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field quit The X Factor
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field quit The X Factor

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING