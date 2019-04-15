Ariana Grande closes Coachella weekend one with hit-laden performance

She invited Nsync and Nicki Minaj to the stage.

Ariana Grande brought the curtain down on weekend one of the Coachella music festival with a hit-laden set packed with guest star appearances.

The US pop star, 25, made history in becoming the youngest headline act in Coachella’s 20-year history with her highly anticipated performance on Sunday night in the city of Indio, California.

At various stages she was joined on stage by the boy band Nsync, Nicki Minaj and rappers Sean “Diddy” Combs and Mase for a cover of a Notorious BIG song.

Grande’s enviable catalogue of hit songs was on full display and the audience was treated to renditions of Breathin, 7 Rings, Into You, Dangerous Woman and God Is A Woman, which opened the night.

Fireworks exploded over the stage as she finished Breathin and Grande said she loved her fans as she appeared to close the show with No Tears Left To Cry, the first single she released after the Manchester Arena bombing.

The stage went dark following the performance, leading some fans to believe Grande was done for the night. However the lights quickly came back on and she launched into an encore with her mega hit Thank U, Next, which topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

Pink confetti rained down on the stage as the song wound up before fireworks signalled the real end of the show.

Earlier on Sunday, US singer-songwriter Khalid appeared on Coachella’s main stage, performing an hour-long set and treating fans to hits from his American Teen album, including chart-topping single Young, Dumb & Broke.

He was preceded by German-Russian record producer Zedd, who brought out Katy Perry for their duet of 365.

Other performers on Sunday included Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny and rapper Pusha T.

It brought an end to weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, which takes place over two weekends each year in the California desert.

About 250,000 music fans are expected to pass through the gates over both weekends, which feature identical line-ups.

Friday had seen performances from British rock band The 1975, critically acclaimed singer Janelle Monae, and Grammy winner for best album, country music star Kacey Musgraves.

Rapper Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, was the headline act.

Saturday featured the likes of rock band Weezer, rising star Billie Eilish and Australian multi-instrumentalist Tame Impala, who topped the bill.

The second Coachella weekend takes place from April 19-21.

