Stacey Dooley: There are two sides to every story

Stacey Dooley: There are two sides to every story15th Apr 19 | Entertainment News
The Strictly star has responded to reports of a romance.
Stacey Dooley has said there are two sides to any story following reports of a romance with dance partner Kevin Clifton.
She has responded to claims that a relationship developed with the Strictly Come Dancing star while she was still involved with her ex-boyfriend, Sam Tucknott.
Dooley has branded the social media reaction to the rumoured romance “utter nonsense”.
The documentary-maker and Strictly winner took to Twitter to counter claims made about her private life, and wished her ex-boyfriend the best.
She wrote: “Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story.
“I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.
“Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.”
It has been reported that Tucknott uncovered a relationship developing between the Strictly partners, which allegedly progressed while Dooley was taking part in the arena tour for the dance show.
© Press Association 2019