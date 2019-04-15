Stacey Dooley: There are two sides to every story

The Strictly star has responded to reports of a romance.

Stacey Dooley has said there are two sides to any story following reports of a romance with dance partner Kevin Clifton.

She has responded to claims that a relationship developed with the Strictly Come Dancing star while she was still involved with her ex-boyfriend, Sam Tucknott.

Dooley has branded the social media reaction to the rumoured romance “utter nonsense”.

The documentary-maker and Strictly winner took to Twitter to counter claims made about her private life, and wished her ex-boyfriend the best.

She wrote: “Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story.

Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story. I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here. Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward. — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) April 15, 2019

“I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.

“Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.”

It has been reported that Tucknott uncovered a relationship developing between the Strictly partners, which allegedly progressed while Dooley was taking part in the arena tour for the dance show.

© Press Association 2019