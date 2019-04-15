Beverley Callard regains confidence after battling through breakdown

15th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The soap star suffered a collapse in 2009.

Beverley Callard autobiography launch

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard has said she feels content again after her confidence was damaged by depression.

The actress behind Weatherfield regular Liz McDonald has spoken of how she lost her early career confidence following a breakdown.

Callard has previously revealed how she underwent electroconvulsive therapy after suffering a collapse on the Coronation Street set in 2009.

Beverley Callard
Callard said she is more confident than she has ever been before (Steve Allen/Manchester Evening News/PA)

The soap star said she now finally feels content in her 60s, and is living the life she wants.

She told Hello! magazine: “I was very confident when I first started out, but I lost that when I went through my breakdown.

“I’ve always said that depression is the curse of the strong, I tried to hide it for so long and it ended up in a breakdown.

“I was terrified about what people would think of me and I lost all confidence in myself.”

The actress underwent treatment for her depression and the mental breakdown she suffered. Callard has said she now feels stronger after marking a milestone birthday.

She said: “I was dubious about turning 60 but it has brought with it a feeling of contentedness. I’m the most confident I’ve been in years.

“For the first time in a long time, I don’t care what people think.”

– The full interview is available in Hello! magazine, out today.

© Press Association 2019

