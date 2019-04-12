Carrie Fisher's Leia lives in newest Star Wars film, reveals JJ Abrams

The actress died after shooting had finished on The Last Jedi, and her character is alive in the last shot of the film.

JJ Abrams has said Carrie Fisher’s Leia will live in Star Wars: Episode IX through unused scenes from The Force Awakens that he has been able to integrate into the story.

Speaking at the Star Wars Celebration event in Chicago, Abrams said having a CG character, recasting or just having her disappear were not options.

Fisher died in December 2016, after shooting had finished on The Last Jedi, and her character is alive in the last shot of the film.

It has been a lingering question as to how the final instalment in the new trilogy would handle Fisher’s passing.

Abrams said that Leia lives in the film in a way that is mindblowing to him.

