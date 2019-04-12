Four shot near Nipsey Hussle procession route

12th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Police said the gunfire happened a few streets away from a section of the 25-mile procession route.

Nipsey Hussle Memorial

A shooting killed one person and wounded three others near the funeral procession route for killed rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles.

Officer Drake Madison said there is no indication the shooting on Thursday evening was connected to the procession.

The gunfire happened at around 6.25pm local time a few streets away from a section of the 25-mile procession route, police said.

The procession drew large crowds of people who lingered well into the night.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the shooting occurred after the procession passed through the area.

South Los Angeles has seen an increase in shootings.

Police chief Michel Moore tweeted: “We must stop this senseless violence.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Would you get a sleep divorce? Experts say it could improve your relationship

Shila Iqbal fired from Emmerdale over historic tweets
Shila Iqbal fired from Emmerdale over historic tweets

Spring jackets: 11 of the trendiest buys on the high street
Spring jackets: 11 of the trendiest buys on the high street

Louis Tomlinson says he might not return to The X Factor

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Met Gala is going to be camp: Everything you need to know about the fashion event of the year

The Met Gala is going to be camp: Everything you need to know about the fashion event of the year
5 things you need to know about Michelle Keegan's new spring fashion line

5 things you need to know about Michelle Keegan's new spring fashion line
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Matt Bellamy delights Muse fans with black hole tweet

Matt Bellamy delights Muse fans with black hole tweet
Matt Bellamy delights Muse fans with black hole tweet

Would you get a sleep divorce? Experts say it could improve your relationship