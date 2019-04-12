Megan Barton-Hanson 'never been so scared' after hospital visit

12th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The 25-year-old TV star said she was starting to feel 'more human'.

Megan Barton Hanson comments

Megan Barton-Hanson has thanked fans for their well wishes after she was reportedly rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.

The Love Island star said she had “never been so scared” after a doctor told her they needed to ring an ambulance.

In an Instagram post, the 25-year-old said she was starting to feel “more human” but did not reveal what had caused the health scare.

Alongside a picture from a photoshoot, Barton-Hanson wrote: “The comeback is always STRONGER than the set back.

“Finally starting to feel a little more human again, I’ve never been so scared!

“When the doctor looks at you in shock and says we need to call an ambulance right now, a day before I was due to fly to LA.

“Thank you all so much for your well wishes and support it means so much.”

The reality TV star, from Essex, shot to fame after entering the Love Island villa last year.

© Press Association 2019

