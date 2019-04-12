Paul Rudd: There's no point trying to compete with Chris Hemsworth's physique

He said his Avengers: Endgame co-star's body made him doubt himself.

Paul Rudd has said seeing his Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Hemsworth topless on set made him think: “What’s the point?”

Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the superhero series, said he had trained hard and eaten well to prepare for his part, but working with Hemsworth had made him realise he could not compete.

Thor star Hemsworth, 35, has previously shared the gruelling workout routine he uses to get into shape for the part of the Norse god of thunder.

Chris Hemsworth and his Avengers co-star Paul Rudd (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show alongside Hemsworth, Rudd admitted his co-star’s body made him doubt himself.

He said: “I’d been working out really hard.

“I’d been eating really great for years and years, and then, when we were filming, I stood behind Chris just after we’d got out of our (superhero) suits and I thought, ‘What is the point?’

“We’re basically comprised of similar materials but there is this (pointing at Hemsworth’s body) and then there’s Ant-Man.”

They appeared on the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rudd also joked about his disappointment at not appearing in previous Avengers films.

He said: “That’s a question I have asked myself. I felt like there was a great party going on and I didn’t get an invite.”

Avengers: Endgame is billed as Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to its first 22 movies and is released in UK cinemas on April 26.

© Press Association 2019