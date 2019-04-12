Cate Blanchett gets into bed for Radio 4 comedy

The Hollywood star will hop into bed to join the hosts for an intimate night of discussion.

Cate Blanchett will feature in a BBC Radio 4 comedy recorded in real beds.

The Oscar-winning actress will join hosts Peter Curran and Patrick Marber as a sleepover guest in the radio series Bunk Bed.

Recorded in the dark, the programme features a “stream of semi-consciousness about family, relationships, work and imagined life”.

Rhys Ifans will appear in an episode of Bunk Bed (Ian West/PA)

Carol and Blue Jasmine star Blanchett talks to Curran and Marber about “their experience of gallstones, and vomiting while offering advice on getting through the night”, the BBC said.

Rhys Ifans, Jane Horrocks and Benjamin Zephaniah have also been confirmed as star guests for the new episodes.

The intimate Bunk Bed series is now in its fifth year.

Previous guests have included Kathy Burke and Rising Damp star Don Warrington.

All four special episodes will be available on BBC Sounds from April 16, and will play weekly on BBC Radio 4 from April 17 at 11pm.

