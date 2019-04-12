Actor Robert Glenister on losing side after tribunal tax fight

Lawyers representing a company operated by the Hustle star had complained about a demand for national insurance contributions.

Actor Robert Glenister has ended up on the losing side following the latest stage of a tribunal fight involving the taxman and national insurance demands.

Lawyers representing a company operated by Glenister, 59, to provide “services to clients” complained about an HM Revenue and Customs demand for national insurance contributions.

Tax officials said arrangements entered into between Big Bad Wolff Ltd, Glenister – who starred in the television series Hustle – and clients made Big Bad Wolff liable for national insurance contributions.

Robert Glenister (Ian West/PA)

Big Bad Wolff challenged the decision at a specialist tax tribunal.

In 2017, a judge ruled against Big Bad Wolff after a tribunal hearing, and the company has now lost an appeal.

Two appeal judges, Mr Justice Henry Carr and Judge Jonathan Richards, dismissed Big Bad Wolff’s challenge in a written ruling published after a tribunal hearing in London in March.

© Press Association 2019