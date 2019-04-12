Robbie Williams and Ayda Field quit The X Factor

12th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

They said they would work with Simon Cowell on other projects.

The Band Gala Night - London

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have quit The X Factor, saying they will not return to the show next year.

The married couple said they have some “very big announcements” coming up and it was too difficult to squeeze it all in.

“Sadly…  it’s impossible to do everything … and we’re gutted to tell you we won’t be able to return to The X Factor this year,” they said on Instagram.

A quick update from Team Williams… it’s been a very busy year so far. Vegas has been incredible and we cannot wait for June and July to do it all again. I’ve got the massive @BSTHydePark show on July 14 and I’ve written the lyrics and music for the #RSCBoyInDress show with @guyachambers – opening on November 8. As well as all this we’ve got some very big announcements coming soon – but we can’t reveal all yet. Sadly though it’s impossible to do everything … and we’re gutted to tell you we won’t be able to return to The X Factor this year. We will, however, be working on projects with Simon going forward – and as huge fans of the show, we will still be tuning into The X Factor, voting and winding Simon up…x

“We will, however, be working on projects with Simon (Cowell) going forward – and as huge fans of the show, we will still be tuning into The X Factor, voting and winding Simon up…x”

Their comments come after fellow X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson said he might not return to the ITV show if it gets in the way of his solo career.

The One Direction star won the last series of the singing competition with his act Dalton Harris.

Last year’s X Factor judging panel, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell (Ian West/PA)

“If it’s going to get in the way of my mission for this year, which is releasing the album, it’s probably going to be less likely,” he told TV show Lorraine.

Williams and Field only joined the X Factor last year, appearing with Cowell and Tomlinson on the judging panel.

Cowell praised Field as a “revelation” after some questioned her credentials when her name was announced.

The X Factor has been hit by falling ratings and Cowell is planning a revamp, said to include an all-star edition with former contestants.

© Press Association 2019

