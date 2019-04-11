Mick Jagger takes walk in the park as recovery continues

11th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Rolling Stones singer underwent heart surgery and cancelled a string of tour dates.

Mick Jagger

Sir Mick Jagger has shared an image of himself out and about after undergoing heart surgery.

In the picture, the first posted by the veteran rocker since having a heart valve replaced in New York, Sir Mick poses in a park dressed casually in a cap and shirt.

He captioned the photo: “A walk in the park!”

A walk in the park !

It comes after the Rolling Stones frontman, 75, told fans he was “on the mend” after postponing tour dates in the US and Canada.

He previously went on Twitter to show his appreciation and praised medical staff for their efforts.

He wrote: “Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.”

A statement from the group on March 30 said: “Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment.”

