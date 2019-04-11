Stormzy cancels Snowbombing appearance citing 'racial profiling'

The south London rapper said members of his team had been unnecessarily searched for weapons

Stormzy has pulled out of his headline performance at Snowbombing Festival just hours before he was due to go on stage after accusing the festival of “racial profiling”.

The Brit Award-winning rapper, 25, claimed his manager was “targeted” by security “despite no one fitting the description” after receiving reports of a festival-goer carrying a weapon.

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari Owuo Jr, said he took “drastic steps” to make a point about “racism and racial profiling” after the incident at the event in Mayrhofen, Austria, on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the festival said they were “deeply saddened” by Stormzy’s decision but that their staff had acted “in accordance with protocol”.

They added that Stormzy was not on site when the incident occurred.

In a series of posts to his Instagram story the south London rapper said: “My sincerest apologies to anyone who travelled all that way to watch me perform.

“I’m genuinely upset that you’ve wasted your time and money and that burns me more than you’d know.

“The last ever thing I wanna do is let down anyone who’s taken time out to support me.

“So please hear me out, I too would be fuming if I travelled and spent money to go and watch an artist and they pull out last minute.

“However if these are the drastic steps that I need to take to make a point against racism and racial profiling then trust me I’m taking it.”

A statement from the festival said: “Snowbombing’s security were alerted to the possibility that an individual at the festival was allegedly carrying a weapon.

“In accordance with protocol, a small number of attendees, including Stormzy’s manager were escorted to the nearest exit, searched and no weapon was found.

“Stormzy’s management were unhappy with the manner by which this took place and as a result Stormzy will no longer be performing tonight.”

The festival, which combines snow sports with a mix of musical styles, features Fat Boy Slim and Chase & Status on its line-up this year.

Representatives of the festival and Stormzy have been contacted for further comment.

