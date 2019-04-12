Kim Wilde thrilled to 'bookend' career with sell-out tour and popular album

The 80s pop star saw chart success once again with the release of 2018's Here Come The Aliens.

Kim Wilde has spoken of her joy at having “bookended” her career with a sell-out tour and successful album.

Here Come The Aliens, the English pop star’s 14th record released last year, peaked at number 21 in the charts and followed her first UK theatre tour in nearly 30 years.

Wilde, 58, who found fame in the 80s with hit song Kids In America, said she planned to exploit her recent success and get back on the road, adding: “I’m not going anywhere soon.”

Kim Wilde and her father Marty at his home in Hertfordshire (Ian West/PA)

She told the Press Association: “I was really excited to have an album that was getting played on national radio – on Radio 2 – and being critically acclaimed, and people really loving it after all these years.

“I feel like I’ve found that bookend I wanted. My career began in a spectacular way, with a great song written by my father and my brother Ricky – Kids In America.

“I wanted to try and balance it, to have the end of my career have the same kind of impact. And it has had a similar impact and bookended my career. It’s a balanced career now.”

Wilde returned to form with 2018’s Here Come The Aliens (Ian West/PA)

She is the daughter of Marty Wilde, the 50s rock and roll star who shot to fame with songs such as A Teenager In Love, Jezebel and Donna.

Wilde spoke as her father prepared to celebrate his 80th birthday by releasing a retrospective collection of hits.

She added: “I look at my dad and I think I’m not going anywhere soon, God willing. Music just doesn’t want to leave us alone, any of the family.

“Both of my children are singer-songwriters. It’s a part of the family one way or another. I don’t think I’m going anywhere soon.”

Dreamboats & Petticoats Presents: The Very Best Of Marty Wilde is released on April 12 and his UK tour begins on May 7.

