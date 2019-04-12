Jeremy Clarkson emotional as he says goodbye to The Grand Tour studio audience

12th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Amazon announced last year that the fourth series would focus on road trip adventures specials.

The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson became emotional as he confirmed the end of the show’s studio element.

It was announced last year that the fourth series would focus on road trip adventures specials rather than The Grand Tour tent.

Clarkson fronts the show alongside Richard Hammond and James May, who first began presenting together for BBC One’s Top Gear.

Jeremy Clarkson
Clarkson told the audience it was goodbye from the tent (Ian West/PA)

In the final episode of series three, which was released on Friday, Clarkson told the studio audience it was the end of the show as they know it.

“The show as you know it is ending,” he said.

“The audience, the track, but, who would like to see us doing more big adventures, road trips, specials?

“So whilst it’s not goodbye from us, it is goodbye from the tent. Anyone want to buy a tent?”

The final episode also includes a nostalgic film about the Ford saloon, which Clarkson said he put his “heart and soul into writing”.

Clarkson, 59, was sacked from Top Gear following a “fracas” with a producer over hot food in 2015, while May, 56, and Hammond, 49, left soon afterwards.

The new motoring show arrived on Amazon Prime in 2016.

Louis Tomlinson says he might not return to The X Factor

Shila Iqbal fired from Emmerdale over historic tweets
Shila Iqbal fired from Emmerdale over historic tweets

Tried and tested: The amazing gadget that means you'll never cork your wine again
Tried and tested: The amazing gadget that means you'll never cork your wine again

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

8 cracking ways to set the scene for Easter

8 cracking ways to set the scene for Easter
Emma Bunton 'nervous' she'll forget moves in Spice Girls tour

Emma Bunton 'nervous' she'll forget moves in Spice Girls tour
The Met Gala is going to be camp: Everything you need to know about the fashion event of the year

The Met Gala is going to be camp: Everything you need to know about the fashion event of the year
Would you get a sleep divorce? Experts say it could improve your relationship

Would you get a sleep divorce? Experts say it could improve your relationship
Would you get a sleep divorce? Experts say it could improve your relationship

Louis Tomlinson says he might not return to The X Factor