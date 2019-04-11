Kim Kardashian West 'stressing' ahead of birth of fourth child

11th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The reality star and rapper Kanye West are expecting a baby via surrogate.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala - New York

Kim Kardashian West has said she is “stressing” ahead of the arrival of her fourth child as she confirmed the baby will definitely not be named after another direction.

The reality star and her husband Kanye West are expecting a son via surrogate, and are already parents to daughter North, five, son Saint, three, and daughter Chicago, one

In a 73 Questions interview with US Vogue, Kardashian West said: “The room is not ready yet so kind of stressing.

“He will definitely not have another direction, that is all for North.”

She added: “And actually Anna (Wintour, the editor of Vogue) had some influence in naming North because once she heard that rumour she asked me and said that name was genius so that was helpful to me.”

The entrepreneur also revealed some of her pet peeves, saying: “I wish they would not focus on my ass all the time,” and adding: “I really hate when people ask me what I do.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dame Darcey Bussell steps down as Strictly Come Dancing judge

Strictly's Shirley Ballas says Darcey Bussell exit marks end of an era
Strictly's Shirley Ballas says Darcey Bussell exit marks end of an era

5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced
5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced

Cargo pants are back: How to wear the Nineties fashion favourite now

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what's his legacy in the industry?

As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what's his legacy in the industry?
Game Of Thrones stars launch exhibition in Belfast

Game Of Thrones stars launch exhibition in Belfast
This brand has launched 'living wage' beauty bundles

This brand has launched 'living wage' beauty bundles
This brand has launched 'living wage' beauty bundles

Dame Darcey Bussell steps down as Strictly Come Dancing judge