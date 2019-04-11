Mariah Carey to receive icon honour at Billboard Music Awards

11th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Carey, who has had 18 number one hits, will perform at the May 1 event in Las Vegas.

Music Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey, who has had more number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart than any other artist, will receive the icon award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The Grammy-winning superstar will also perform at the May 1 event in Las Vegas, NBC and Dick Clark Productions said.

Carey has had 18 number one hits, including Vision Of Love, Hero, Honey and We Belong Together.

Her duet with Boyz II Men, One Sweet Day, spent 16 weeks at number one, making it the longest-running number one hit on the Hot 100 chart.

Luis Fonsi’s Despacito tied the feat in 2017.

Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards, and Panic At The Disco, Sam Smith and Normani will perform.

Cardi B is the leader with 21 nominations.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what's his legacy in the industry?

5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced
5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced

What is The Vampire's Wife? The celeb-approved brand taking over red carpets
What is The Vampire's Wife? The celeb-approved brand taking over red carpets

Game Of Thrones stars launch exhibition in Belfast

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cargo pants are back: How to wear the Nineties fashion favourite now

Cargo pants are back: How to wear the Nineties fashion favourite now
'Realise how beautiful you are' - this lingerie campaign wants women to celebrate their curves

'Realise how beautiful you are' - this lingerie campaign wants women to celebrate their curves
Dame Darcey Bussell steps down as Strictly Come Dancing judge

Dame Darcey Bussell steps down as Strictly Come Dancing judge
This brand has launched 'living wage' beauty bundles

This brand has launched 'living wage' beauty bundles
This brand has launched 'living wage' beauty bundles

As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what's his legacy in the industry?