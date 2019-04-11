Charlie Sheen: People would tune in if Two And A Half Men was rebooted

The actor said he is currently in a good place after being sober for a year and four months.

Charlie Sheen has said he would love to reunite with his former Two And A Half Men co-stars to produce a final few seasons of the sitcom.

The actor, who was fired from the comedy series in 2011 and had a highly-publicised downfall, has also said he hopes to return to the big screen in the near future.

The 53-year-old told ITV’s Loose Women that bringing Two And A Half Men back is “definitely a possibility”.

Asked if he would love to do it, he said: “Of course I would, there is a trend towards reboots these days and I think that might be one that folks might tune in for.

“And it doesn’t have to go on for another five years, it’d just be nice to do a couple of seasons and end it as it should have.”

Sheen was axed from the sitcom after making derogatory comments about the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre, and was replaced by Ashton Kutcher.

Two And A Half Men, which started in 2003 with Sheen playing hedonistic bachelor Charlie Harper, continued until 2015 with Kutcher playing a different lead character alongside Sheen’s former co-stars, Jon Cryer and Angus T Jones.

At the peak of his career, Sheen was reportedly the highest-paid actor on TV, earning around £1.2 million per episode.

Sheen also said he “absolutely” hopes to appear in films in the future.

Hollywood superstar @charliesheen opens up about how managed with his addiction at the height of his career. If you are struggling with addiction, check out our helplines >> https://t.co/NwfCkg3JjN#loosewomen @loosewomen @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/i726NTP6tq — Loose Women (@loosewomen) April 11, 2019

The Platoon actor said: “I am sociopathically optimistic. People call it delusional. But if I’m not confident or optimistic, nobody else will be.”

The actor said he has been sober for a year and four months, and that his life is currently “exciting”.

He said: “I essentially have nothing to promote today, but I thought about that, and I do have something to promote.

“I’m promoting sanity. I’m promoting a sense of nobility and a return to a more innocent place, and just gratitude, and knowing that whatever comes next work-wise that the version I will deliver will be spectacular.”

He said it felt “awful” to see a reel of footage of himself from his hellraiser days after being fired from Two And A Half Men.

“I can’t sit here and lie to you,” he said.

“Some of it is very surreal; to this day I’m not sure how I created such chaos and wound up in that headspace.

“It’s as though there was some alien or demonic possession going on.”

