Shila Iqbal fired from Emmerdale over historic tweets

11th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The actress played Aiehsa Richards in the soap.

Eaten by Lions Premiere - London

Shila Iqbal has been fired from Emmerdale over historic offensive tweets, the soap has confirmed.

The actress, who played Aiesha Richards on the show, was only made a series regular at the end of March.

It is understood she was 19 when the tweets in question were posted in 2013.

Shila Iqbal
Shila Iqbal has been fired over ‘historic  social media posts’ deemed to be offensive (Ian West/PA)

A spokeswoman for the soap said: “As a consequence of historic social media posts Shila Iqbal has left her role as Aiesha Richards on Emmerdale.

“The programme took the decision not to renew her contract as soon as these posts were brought to the company’s attention.”

Iqbal, who has also appeared in Lala’s Ladies, Citizen Khan and the film Eaten By Lions, has since deleted her Twitter account.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what's his legacy in the industry?

Game Of Thrones stars launch exhibition in Belfast
Game Of Thrones stars launch exhibition in Belfast

'Realise how beautiful you are' - this lingerie campaign wants women to celebrate their curves
'Realise how beautiful you are' - this lingerie campaign wants women to celebrate their curves

5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This brand has launched 'living wage' beauty bundles

This brand has launched 'living wage' beauty bundles
Dame Darcey Bussell steps down as Strictly Come Dancing judge

Dame Darcey Bussell steps down as Strictly Come Dancing judge
Cargo pants are back: How to wear the Nineties fashion favourite now

Cargo pants are back: How to wear the Nineties fashion favourite now
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what's his legacy in the industry?