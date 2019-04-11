Shila Iqbal fired from Emmerdale over historic tweets

The actress played Aiehsa Richards in the soap.

Shila Iqbal has been fired from Emmerdale over historic offensive tweets, the soap has confirmed.

The actress, who played Aiesha Richards on the show, was only made a series regular at the end of March.

It is understood she was 19 when the tweets in question were posted in 2013.

Shila Iqbal has been fired over ‘historic social media posts’ deemed to be offensive (Ian West/PA)

A spokeswoman for the soap said: “As a consequence of historic social media posts Shila Iqbal has left her role as Aiesha Richards on Emmerdale.

“The programme took the decision not to renew her contract as soon as these posts were brought to the company’s attention.”

Iqbal, who has also appeared in Lala’s Ladies, Citizen Khan and the film Eaten By Lions, has since deleted her Twitter account.

