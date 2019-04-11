Emma Bunton 'nervous' she'll forget moves in Spice Girls tour

11th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Spice Girls announced last year they were reuniting for a comeback tour, minus Victoria Beckham.

Brit Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London

Emma Bunton has said she is nervous about remembering her dance moves as rehearsals get under way for the Spice Girls tour.

Bunton, nicknamed Baby Spice during her time with the group, said they were due to begin practising together on Monday.

The stadium tour hit headlines after Melanie Brown claimed she had a one-night stand with Geri Horner – which Horner, also known as Ginger Spice, denies.

Spice Girls tour
The stadium tour kicks off in Ireland in May (Matt Crossick/PA)

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Bunton said: “I can’t wait, I’m a bit nervous I’m not going to remember all of the moves because I have a terrible memory.

“I just can’t wait to be back in the room with them rehearsing.

“We’ve created the tour, so we’ve been hanging out for a long time, creating the tour, getting the set list ready, I’m sure the fans will be happy with that.”

Bunton, Brown and Horner, along with Melanie Chisholm, announced last year they were reuniting for a comeback tour, minus Victoria Beckham.

Asked about the recent press coverage, Bunton said: “I think the thing is, we’ve been in this industry for a really long time and we know how it all works and we constantly talk on the phone.

“I think that’s the most important thing, if something comes up, we’re like, ‘right, what’s going on’.

“It’s like family, we’re like family. We talk about everything, we get it out in the open and then it’s done.

“We are so tight that even people around me, even my family, when they see we’re together, it’s like, ‘wow, okay’.”

The singer added that the group were like her “sisters”.

“When this happens, and it’s been amazing when we sold out the stadiums, of course we know we’re back in the limelight and we’re going to get those kind of headlines,” she said.

“We’re tight – luckily.”

5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced