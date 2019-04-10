Michael Crick announces departure from Channel 4 News

10th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The journalist will return to writing books.

POLITICS Tories Crick

Michael Crick has announced he has left Channel 4 News and ITN.

The political correspondent, who was a founding member of the Channel 4 News team in 1982, will return to writing books.

His first stint on Channel 4 ended in 1990 when he joined the BBC.

After 21 years at the corporation, he left as political editor of Newsnight and returned to Channel 4 News in 2011.

He wrote on Twitter: “I have left Channel 4 News and ITN after seven and a half great years.

“Farewell to all my fabulous colleagues.

“I’m looking forward to an exciting new life writing books again, and all sorts of other activity in journalism and other fields.”

Michael Crick leaving Channel 4 news
Michael Crick interviewing Nigel Farage last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

Crick has already penned biographies of Alex Ferguson, Jeffrey Archer and Michael Heseltine and in 2018 he published Sultan Of Swing, a biography of political scientist and psephologist David Butler.

© Press Association 2019

