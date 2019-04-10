Chris Hemsworth reveals 'bittersweet' feelings about Avengers conclusion

The story will come to an end with Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Hemsworth has spoken about his “bittersweet” feeling about the current series of Avengers films coming to a conclusion.

The actor has played Thor since 2011 in both the Avengers franchise and his own standalone character movies.

The upcoming Avengers: Endgame will bring to an end the story started in 2008 with the first Iron Man film.

Arriving at a fan event for the film in London, he told the Press Association: “It’s a lot of nostalgia and awareness that this is a culmination of 22 films and 10 years worth of work.

“It definitely has a different feel, this press tour and even shooting this film.

“I think all of us very happily acknowledge the fact that ‘Wow this could be the last time we all gather in this place and do this and have lots of events for this experience’.”

He added: “It’s bittersweet, there is a sense of pride and ‘Wow, look what we have built together’, the collaboration and the friends that we’ve also made and it’s kind of like finishing high school, you know?

Chris Hemsworth (Ian West/PA)

“See you next year, maybe, I don’t know. See you in Avengers college, if that happens.”

It was recently revealed the actors playing the Avengers have a group text chain, but Hemsworth said: “It’s mainly dribble, mainly just nonsense which I chime in and out of depending on which country I’m in.

“The group text is my American number and I don’t live in America so I turn it on and I’m like ‘Woah, 14 months worth of nonsense’.

“Jeremy Renner is pretty quick on the thing and Chris Evans is good although Downey (Robert Downey Jr) kind of orchestrates most of it and kicks it off, plenty of wit and charm from him, as you would expect.”

Scarlett Johansson, who reprises her role of Black Widow added: “It’s incredibly gross, shocking and I feel like my comments are always ‘ugh’ and then Robert will be like ‘Sorry Scarlett’.”

Scarlett Johansson (Ian West/PA)

The actress added she will be relieved when the film is finally out in the world and she does not have to worry about giving away spoilers, saying: “This whole secretive thing is just not my style, it gives me a lot of anxiety so I’m very much looking forward.

“I will be celebrating not only the premiere of the Avengers but the fact that I can actually not have to keep these crazy secrets any more, I can’t take it.

Paul Rudd (left), Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth (Ian West/PA)

“Mark Ruffalo (who plays the Hulk) is the worst, he’s so bad.

“He’s embarrassingly bad. I think they have got him under control now but he’s a security risk for sure.”

Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, said he takes the fear of spoilers more in his stride, saying: “Everyone is just going to take a big breath and say ‘All right, aaah, now we can talk about it.

“Because it’s tricky, let’s meet back here in a few weeks and we can just discuss it.

Paul Rudd (Ian West/PA)

“There is always anxiety for sure, but I don’t feel it so much, I feel like I can shut it down, I have practice now.”

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on April 25.

© Press Association 2019