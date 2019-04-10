Natalie Dormer and Denise Gough part of Future Icons photography exhibition

Natalie Dormer, Max Irons and Denise Gough are among the British stars who have been photographed celebrating emerging talent in London.

The Future Icons exhibition, shot by photographer Chris Floyd will go on display at restaurant J. Sheekey.

Denise Gough (Chris Floyd)

It will also feature Dormer’s Game Of Thrones co-star Iwan Rheon, Downton Abbey stars Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael, Nocturnal Animals actress Ellie Bamber and West End stars John McCrea and Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Joanne Froggatt (Chris Floyd)

Dormer said: “It’s an absolute honour to have been asked by J.Sheekey to take part in the Future Icons project.

“I’ve been going there for years and it will be a real moment to see my portrait amongst the others on the walls of such an institution.”

Ellie Bamber (Chris Floyd)

Floyd, who has previously photographed stars such as David Bowie, Richard E. Grant and Gillian Anderson added: “I’m a huge fan of J.Sheekey and have always loved the pictures that hang on its walls, so when the opportunity to collaborate together on the Future Icons exhibition presented itself, it was an easy decision to make.

“The collection of 16 portraits have been inspired by the people in them.

Max Irons (Chris Floyd)

“Each has been shot at a different location and has its own distinct feel, but they work together to tell the cohesive story of how the UK continues to produce phenomenal talent, all of whom deserve to sit alongside the great names we know so well, on the walls of J.Sheekey.”

The images, which were taken around London, including at the Donmar Warehouse and Wyndham’s theatre, will go on display at J. Sheekey’s Atlantic Bar this month.

