Jennifer Lopez dismisses claims Alex Rodriguez has been unfaithful

Jennifer Lopez has dismissed reports her fiance Alex Rodriguez has been unfaithful.

The pop star and actress has been dating the former professional baseball player for two years and they became engaged in March.

Shortly afterwards, Jose Canesco, also a former baseball player, suggested on Twitter that Rodriguez had strayed.

Alex Rodriguez (left) and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement in March (PA/PA Wire)

However, Lopez, 49, shrugged off the claims. During a radio interview on Wednesday, she said: “It doesn’t matter. I know what the truth is.

“I know who he is, he knows who I am. We’re just happy. We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is.”

Lopez and Rodriguez, best known for his stint with the New York Yankees, reportedly began dating in February 2017.

They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May of that year and are now one of Hollywood’s most famous couples.

