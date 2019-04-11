Release date announced for Donald Glover and Rihanna's film Guava Island

11th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

It will arrive shortly after Glover's performance at Coachella.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Photocall - London

Donald Glover and Rihanna’s new film Guava Island will be released this weekend, Amazon has announced.

The thriller, set in Cuba and also starring Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie, will arrive on Prime Video at 8.01am UK time on Saturday.

Its release will come shortly after Glover, performing under his musical stage name Childish Gambino, performs for one of the headline slots at the Coachella music festival in California on Friday night.

Glover said: “I’m really humbled having the opportunity to present something this timely and timeless.

“Between Rihanna and the people of Cuba, this is one of my favourite projects I’ve ever worked on.”

Director Hiro Murai said: “Guava Island is the end result of four incredible weeks spent in Cuba with some of the most inspiring creative talents I’ve ever met.

“Designers, performers, musicians, and filmmakers came together from all over the world to create this crazy fever dream of a production.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dame Darcey Bussell steps down as Strictly Come Dancing judge

What is The Vampire's Wife? The celeb-approved brand taking over red carpets
What is The Vampire's Wife? The celeb-approved brand taking over red carpets

5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced
5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced

Strictly's Shirley Ballas says Darcey Bussell exit marks end of an era

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what's his legacy in the industry?

As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what's his legacy in the industry?
Cargo pants are back: How to wear the Nineties fashion favourite now

Cargo pants are back: How to wear the Nineties fashion favourite now
Game Of Thrones stars launch exhibition in Belfast

Game Of Thrones stars launch exhibition in Belfast
How Swinging Sixties designer Mary Quant changed the face of fashion

How Swinging Sixties designer Mary Quant changed the face of fashion
How Swinging Sixties designer Mary Quant changed the face of fashion

Dame Darcey Bussell steps down as Strictly Come Dancing judge