Drake to co-host The Rap Show on Radio 1Xtra

11th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The plans were announced on the 1Xtra Breakfast Show on Thursday morning.

Drake is to co-host his first show on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra.

The Canadian rapper will join The 1Xtra Rap Show with Tiffany Calver on Saturday.

DJ Calver is currently opening for Drake on his UK and Europe Assassination Vacation tour, which saw the musician headline six shows at London’s O2 Arena.

She became the hip-hop programme’s first female presenter in January 2019, taking over from previous host Charlie Sloth after he left the station last October.

The plans for Drake’s short stint at co-hosting were announced on the 1Xtra Breakfast Show with Dotty on Thursday morning.

Listen from 9pm on Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra on Saturday April 13.

© Press Association 2019

