Filming under way for Julian Fellowes' new drama Belgravia

The ITV series is set in the 'upper echelon of London society in the 19th century'.

Filming has begun on Belgravia, the new period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

It will star Tamsin Greig, Philip Glenister, Dame Harriet Walter and Alice Eve.

Game Of Thrones actress Tara Fitzgerald, as well as Ella Purnell, Richard Goulding, James Fleet, Adam James, Paul Ritter and Saskia Reeves have also been cast in the drama.

Producers said that filming “will take place at a range of stunning Victorian locations” in London, Edinburgh, Bath, Northumberland and the home counties.

The drama is based on the Downton Abbey creator’s novel of the same name.

“When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest neighbourhood,” producers said.

