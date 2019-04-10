Taylor Swift fan brought to tears by get well soon card from her hero

The note read: 'Hi buddy. I'm so sorry to hear about the accident, my heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this.'

A Taylor Swift fan said she was brought to tears by a handwritten note from the singer after she was involved in a car crash.

Lindsay Sizemore Kentucky, a 23-year-old from Nashville in the United States, said she was “still in complete, utter shock” after receiving the letter and a bouquet of flowers.

The note, which was written on paper embossed with the words Taylor Swift, said: “Hi buddy. I’m so sorry to hear about the accident, my heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this.

“I hope these flowers brighten your day.

“You’re gonna rock that neck brace and soon we’ll all be bopping at shows together again.

i finally stopped crying long enough to post that taylor swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note… im still in complete utter shock. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 thank you so much. i love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me.😭💞 see u on tour bb pic.twitter.com/Y1ba5m6BPp — lindsay is fearless🦋💞 (@_lindslayyyyy) April 9, 2019

“Give hugs to your family for me. I’m so happy you’re okay. Love, Taylor.”

Lindsay, who studies cosmetics, said she does not know how the singer found out she was in hospital.

A video she posted on social media showed her crying as she was handed the note.

here’s a video of me ugly crying….so hot, i know. i still haven’t stopped breathing it’s fine, everything is fine. 💞 I’m so injured but so happy lmao @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 god i love u so much pic.twitter.com/xgAJcFirLh — lindsay is fearless🦋💞 (@_lindslayyyyy) April 9, 2019

After receiving the singer’s well wishes, she tweeted: “I finally stopped crying long enough to post that Taylor Swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note…

“I’m still in complete utter shock. Thank you so much.

“I love you endlessly, you have no idea how much this meant to me.”

© Press Association 2019