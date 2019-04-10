Taylor Swift fan brought to tears by get well soon card from her hero

Taylor Swift fan brought to tears by get well soon card from her hero10th Apr 19 | Entertainment News
A Taylor Swift fan said she was brought to tears by a handwritten note from the singer after she was involved in a car crash.
Lindsay Sizemore Kentucky, a 23-year-old from Nashville in the United States, said she was “still in complete, utter shock” after receiving the letter and a bouquet of flowers.
The note, which was written on paper embossed with the words Taylor Swift, said: “Hi buddy. I’m so sorry to hear about the accident, my heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this.
“I hope these flowers brighten your day.
“You’re gonna rock that neck brace and soon we’ll all be bopping at shows together again.
“Give hugs to your family for me. I’m so happy you’re okay. Love, Taylor.”
Lindsay, who studies cosmetics, said she does not know how the singer found out she was in hospital.
A video she posted on social media showed her crying as she was handed the note.
After receiving the singer’s well wishes, she tweeted: “I finally stopped crying long enough to post that Taylor Swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note…
“I’m still in complete utter shock. Thank you so much.
“I love you endlessly, you have no idea how much this meant to me.”
